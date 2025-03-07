Hundreds of illegal products seized from local smoke shop, investigators say

BELLBROOK — Hundreds of illegal products were seized after a raid at a Bellbrook smoke shop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher looked into how this raid stemmed from a 2023 investigation. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Dennis Eng, director of the ACE Task Force, said every product that was seized was over the legal limit for an unlicensed dispensary.

“It’s become a big problem for minors and juveniles buying these products and then getting addicted to these products,” Eng said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group