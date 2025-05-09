Hundreds of high school students give back to community during day of service

BROOKVILLE — Around 400 high school students traded in pens for paint brushes on Friday during their “Serve Brookville” event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students like Lane Willoughby, joined staff and other volunteers to help the Brookville community.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The community does a lot for us. They come out to support us - football, baseball games, all of our sporting events,” Willoughby, a Brookville High School senior, said. “So it’s honestly the least we can do to come out here and give three hours of our time and help out the community any way we can.”

The day of service was just as impactful for those on the receiving end, like Greg Eley. As he patiently waits for a lung transplant, Eley said the annual visit to his home from the students is a blessing and a huge relief.

“It really helps my wife and I out in the shape we are right now. Kids come over, we had them do some work last year,” Eley said. “They were interested in coming back, and we had some little chores that I needed. Some wood moved. I had a tree cut down. And the program is just awesome.”

Brookville High School Principal Jason Stephan started the program and believes it’s the students who ultimately will gain the most from the experience.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group