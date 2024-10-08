Local

Hundreds head to Greene County polls as early voting begins

GREENE COUNTY — Early voting began in Ohio on Tuesday and hundreds went to the polls to cast their votes.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was at a Greene County polling location and talks to excited voters LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

More than 100 voters in Greene County cast their ballot in the first 30 minutes of polls opening.

Voters told News Center 7 that they like the idea of getting their voting done early.

“It alleviates the congestion on Election Day, which is exciting. I’ve worked several election days and there was a line here, but it moved quickly,” Frank Blackstone said.

