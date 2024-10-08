Nearly 200 people arrested in Ohio street racing bust

COLUMBUS — Hundreds of people were arrested Saturday night during a crackdown on illegal street racing.

This happened in Columbus and was part of the Columbus Division of Police’s “Operation Burnout,” our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

“These aren’t the car enthusiasts. These aren’t the good people who want to go out and show off their cars. These are the hostile street takeovers. These are violent offenders that are laying siege to cities,” said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President, Lieutenant Brian Steel.

The group of street racers met in a specific area on Saturday night. As WBNS reported, they didn’t know that officers, a police helicopter, and other agencies were prepared for them.

Unofficial results from the operation indicated that 196 people were arrested, 44 cars were impounded and 13 guns were recovered. One of the 13 guns was a ghost gun and police also recovered a stolen vehicle.

Police told WBNS that many cars were driving more than 100 mph.

“This shows you can police your way out of problems at times. These are individuals who are violent offenders. There were guns removed from these individuals,” Steel said.

