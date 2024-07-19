Huber Heights parts ways with city manager after DUI

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights is parting ways with its city manager.

Richard Dzik separated from the city after approval of a settlement agreement by the city council on July 8, according to a spokesperson for the city.

As part of the agreement, Dzik will receive 12 weeks of his regular salary and payment for accrued, unused vacation.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dzik was placed on paid leave on May 21 during an emergency city council meeting. Council members also voted unanimously to appoint John Russell as interim city director.

This came after he was arrested by Mount Vernon police and charged with OVI.

On June 24, 2024, Dzik pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

He was sentenced to two years of community control with the conditions of one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting per week and a mandatory 72-hour driver intervention program.

Dzik had more than two years left on his contract with the city.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.









