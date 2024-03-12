Huber Heights mayor talks increases in housing, future businesses during city address

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights mayor Jeff Gore gave the State of the City Address at Monday night’s city council meeting.

He focuses on the city’s growth since it was incorporated more than 40 years ago.

Gore talked about the increase in housing, current road expansion projects, and future businesses.

“The city is welcoming new businesses such as Workman Brewing and Buc-ee’s,” he said. “We’ll be announcing some new restaurants soon that will offer something different.”

Gore also discussed construction that will be starting soon at the new government center and ongoing work to upgrade the city’s water mains.

