How to stay safe while viewing the total solar eclipse

DAYTON — The total solar eclipse is just one week away, and American Medical Response has some safety tips for those who plan to view the phenomenon.

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will pass over Dayton at approximately 3:09 p.m.

>>RELATED: Total Eclipse 2024: What’s happening in the Miami Valley?

“It is amazing that we are alive at a time when a rare total solar eclipse will occur in North America nevermind over Dayton, Ohio. We know this is an exciting time but we urge eclipse viewers to not let curiosity get the better of them and protect their vision. If not viewed properly, the sun’s bright rays have the potential to burn your eyes and cause lasting damage to your vision,” Regional Director for American Medical Response Dayton John Robben said.

American Medical Response tips for those viewing the total solar eclipse:

Never look directly at the sun. To view the solar eclipse, you must use eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses, no matter how dark of a tint they have.

To view the solar eclipse, you must use eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses, no matter how dark of a tint they have. Inspect your eclipse glasses and handheld viewers before use. Check for scratches, tears, and other visible damage. If they are damaged, do not use them.

Check for scratches, tears, and other visible damage. If they are damaged, do not use them. Do not use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with binoculars, cameras, telescopes, or any other optical device. The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious injury.

The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious injury. If you use a solar filter on binoculars, cameras, or a telescope, you don’t need to wear eclipse glasses. The filter must be attached to the front of the device and will protect your eyes the same way eclipse glasses do. Before using a solar filter on optical devices, consult an astronomer to ensure proper fit and use.

The filter must be attached to the front of the device and will protect your eyes the same way eclipse glasses do. Before using a solar filter on optical devices, consult an astronomer to ensure proper fit and use. Use an indirect viewing method. These methods do not involve looking directly at the sun. To learn more about pinhole and optical projection methods, click here.

>>RELATED: ‘We are Ohio’s place in space;’ Thousands expected to visit Auglaize Co. for total eclipse

Supervise children closely. Keep an eye on any children to make sure they are always using eclipse glasses and solar viewers.

Keep an eye on any children to make sure they are always using eclipse glasses and solar viewers. Protect your skin. The sun will be very bright during the eclipse and you may be in direct sunlight for an extended amount of time while viewing. Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to prevent any skin damage or burn.

The sun will be very bright during the eclipse and you may be in direct sunlight for an extended amount of time while viewing. Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to prevent any skin damage or burn. Be aware of any crowds.

Designate a meeting spot. Cell phones can run out of battery quickly, so it’s important to have a designated meeting spot for you and your group should you be separated.

Cell phones can run out of battery quickly, so it’s important to have a designated meeting spot for you and your group should you be separated. Be aware of the crowd. If you find yourself in the middle of a crowd that’s closing in, make your way to the corners of the crowd. If you are unable to move to the outside corners of the crowd, focus on standing firm and go with the flow of the crowd until you can find a way out.

If you find yourself in the middle of a crowd that’s closing in, make your way to the corners of the crowd. If you are unable to move to the outside corners of the crowd, focus on standing firm and go with the flow of the crowd until you can find a way out. Designate a meeting spot. Cell phones can quickly run out of battery. It is important to have a designated meeting spot for you and your group should you get separated.

For more information on solar eclipse safety, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group