House no longer ‘livable,’ several rooms damaged by fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is no longer livable after a fire in Dayton Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a house fire at the 4600 block of Prescott Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house and had fire showing from first floor, Dayton Fire District Chris Kinzeler told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

“We got three hand lines down, the first one went inside, and they were able to do a quick search and locate the first and they got it knocked down,” he said.

Kinzeler told Patterson they had to deal with some challenges.

“We certainly had some complications with the wind gusts and cold temperatures moving into the area,” he explained. “The trapped heat on the second floor showed us very quickly that the hidden fire was in the walls, and we got it knocked down.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

The house is stable, but no longer livable. Several rooms suffered heavy fire and smoke damage, Kinzeler said.

He also spoke with neighbors, and they said no one was inside.

“We did multiple searches on all levels of the house, found no victims, and none of our folks got hurt,” he told Patterson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Prescott Avenue Fire Dayton (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



