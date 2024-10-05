House explosion reported in northern Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Mahoning County Saturday morning.

The explosion was reported in Ellsworth, which is just west of Youngstown, according to several Cleveland-area news outlets. One report indicated the explosion was reported around 7:15 a.m.

The fire department shared the news of the explosion in a social media post shortly after 9 a.m.

“We ask that all civilians stay clear of the area as this is a very active scene and investigation,” the department wrote.

WKBN in Cleveland reports that the Ohio Fire Marshal and Mahoning County Coroner are on the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

