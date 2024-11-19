Horse evictions postponed for Warren Co. Fairgrounds

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Fair Board has decided to give nearly 300 horse stall renters more time before eviction, originally scheduled for Dec. 1.

The board is allowing the horses to stay until May, which could give renters enough time to have the eviction rescinded.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the board said people have not paid their rent, which put a financial strain on the facility.

The board faced backlash as people worried where else they could keep their horses. Horse owners told News Center 7 about the stress the eviction was causing.

“What a rollercoaster it’s been,” Warren County Harness Horsemen member Tesse Perring said.

Both the board and meeting attendees agreed that they could come up with a solution before the May eviction date.

