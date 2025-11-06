‘In honor of our father;’ Naval ship to be named after local serviceman

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield native who served in the Korean War is being honored with a new Navy Destroyer in his name.

George Milton Neal is believed to be the first African-American U.S Navy aircrewman to fly with the Combat Search and Rescue helicopters, according to a spokesperson.

In 1951, Neal, an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class, and his pilot were shot down in North Korea while trying to rescue a Marine aviator. He evaded enemy forces for nine days before being captured and becoming a prisoner of war for over two years.

To honor his bravery, the U.S Navy has named a new Guided Missile Destroyer, the USS George M. Neal (DDG131), which will be christened in Spring 2026.

On Nov. 8, the Clark County Historical Society and Museum will unveil a new permanent George M. Neal exhibit, which features a model of the ship, a model of his helicopter, and other memorabilia at the Heritage Center of Clark County.

The event is from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Natalie Fritz, Archivist and Outreach Director for the Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center, said it was important to recognize Neal’s courage and legacy.

“His story connects Springfield to a pivotal moment in American and military history and reminds us of the often-overlooked contributions of African Americans who served with distinction,” said Fritz.

She said she hopes future generations can be inspired by Neal’s bravery and service.

Neal’s daughter, Kelley Neal Gray, said, “In honor of our father - an orphan, a POW, a Navy hero who taught us to live with courage and hope, we are excited to share his story.”

After the war, Neal returned to the Springfield area before moving to California.

Neal passed away in 2016 and is buried at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, DC.

