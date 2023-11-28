Home destroyed by fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Clark County for hours Tuesday.
Around 1:30 p.m. Springfield Township firefighters were called to a fire in the area of US-40 and Redmond Road, according to Clark County dispatchers.
Dispatchers said no injuries have been reported at this time.
As of 4:40 p.m. firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.
Photos from the scene show large flames and heavy smoke coming from a house.
We are working to learn what caused the fire and more details.
We will update this story as more details become available.
