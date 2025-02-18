Historical firehouse in Ohio hits market for $100K; numerous possibilities

HAMILTON — How about a former firehouse in Hamilton, Ohio for only $100,000?

This all-brick structure is hard to come by these days, considering the rising costs and labor. The firehouse was built in 1900.

The property is located at 420 N. Ninth Street in Hamilton.

Imagine what you can do with the high ceilings and open concept.

The stairs take you to the second level, which features an open space where countless memories and adventures can be made.

This three-bedroom, 1 bath structure offers 3,120 square feet of living space and provides a wealth of possibilities.

For more information about this property, click here.

Historical Firehouse for Sale This historical firehouse is located at 420 N. Ninth Street, in Hamilton, Ohio. The property is listed by Arthur Greenlee IV. His contact is 567-395-6818. 