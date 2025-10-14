Historic tree removed from Miami County Courthouse

MIAMI COUNTY — A historic red oak tree that stood in front of the Miami County Courthouse for decades has been removed.

The tree’s removal marks the end of an era, prompting discussions about how to honor its legacy.

Miami County commissioners are considering ways to commemorate the tree within the courthouse grounds.

The decision to remove the tree was made due to its declining health and the potential safety hazards it posed.

“It was dying. I mean, you could see it. Even if you wasn’t a tree person, you could tell,” William Superinger said.

Crews from Tree Care Inc., a state-certified arborist, attempted to save the tree, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Superinger, a local tree business owner, said he agreed with the county’s decision to remove the tree.

“It was becoming a hazard. Someone could get hurt. So they got it down at the right time,” Superinger said.

The removal process took only hours, a stark contrast to the decades it took for the tree to grow to its size.

The specific plans for honoring the tree have not yet been announced, but officials said the tribute would be located within the courthouse grounds.

