21-year-old man dead after being stabbed multiple times

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue around 4:05 p.m. on reports of a stabbing, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Medics transported the victim to the University Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Dontarius Tre’Von Caldwell.

Police arrested 27-year-old Hershel Palmore III and charged him with Murder for the death of Caldwell, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

