Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in a local neighborhood late Sunday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 10:50 p.m. to East Fifth Street and Drummer Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that “heavy fire” was showing from a “two-story dwelling.”

Several firefighters are at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

