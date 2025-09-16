Historic raceway gets apparent name change

GREENE COUNTY — A historic racetrack in Greene County has a new name.

Kil-Kare Raceway, located at 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, is now Darana Raceway.

News Center 7 crews saw a new sign outside the racetrack on Tuesday, indicating that the name has been changed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the historic raceway was sold to the International Hot Rod Association in May.

General Manager Ron Vance previously told News Center 7 that IRHA plans to update the pit stop area and add more stands.

The racetrack was first built by the Marshall Brothers and opened as a 1/5-mile dirt track in 1951.

The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, making it a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

News Center 7 reached out to the raceway’s management for a statement, but has not heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

