Historic covered bridge reopens over a year after being destroyed by semi

GRATIS TWP — A historic bridge that has been closed since August 2022 is now open.

The Brubaker Covered Bridge has reopened over a year after it was damaged by a semi-trailer.

In August 2022 a semi-tractor trailer was not following a construction detour on SR 122 and ended up attempting to go through the Brubaker Covered Bridge.

The driver made it around a third or quarter of the way through the bridge when the roof became lodged on the top of the semi-trailer.

Contractors previously told News Center 7 the cost of rehabilitation would be close to $500,000.

The bill was expected to be footed by the semi-tractor trailer’s insurance company.

The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887 on what is now Brubaker Road.

