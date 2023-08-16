Repairs to begin year after historic Preble Co. covered bridge was damaged by semi-trailer

GRATIS TWP — Construction crews will get to work repairing a historic covered bridge in Preble County next month.

The Brubaker Bridge is the oldest covered bridge in the county that’s open to traffic every day, but it’s been closed since a crash last August damaged it.

“A majority of what damage that was done has been bracing and cosmetic. The bracing that holds these two load-carrying pieces of the bridge " Kyle Cross, Preble County engineer said.

A semi-trailer driver ignored the “no semi” signs and smashed through about half of the bridge.

The trailer was jammed in the bridge, as its height was bigger than what the bridge allowed.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies found the semi-driver was at fault in the crash. He got a ticket and a fine.

Cross said a Columbus-based contractor will start repairs next month.

It’s the same company that rehabbed the Brubaker Bridge in 2003.

Cross admits repairing the crash damage has been a slow process.

“Biggest reason is because of it being an insurance-related claim, there was a lot of hoops to jump through with that,” he said.

The insurance claim also means the county won’t have to use public money to make the repairs.

He said the cost of the rehabilitation is close to $500,000.

If the public isn’t footing the bill, who is?

“The insurance company of the truck driver. They’ve already made a partial payment on this. And we’re going through our insurance company and they’re kind of acting on our behalf to negotiate and work out the remainder of it with the truck driver’s insurance company,” Cross said.

Once work is started next month, Cross said as long as crews don’t find any other problems when they start taking the bridge apart, it will take about four to five months to finish.

