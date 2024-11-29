Historic Clifton Mill ready to kick off 2024 holiday season

CLIFTON, Ohio — The ‘Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill’ kick off today and this year they’ve got over 5 million lights to bring in the Christmas cheer.

Last year, Clifton Mill hit the 5 million light milestone, but they couldn’t stop there.

“You know we add something new every year and in 2023 we hit a milestone – 5 MILLION LIGHTS!’ said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.

The lights will be turned on at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 29 and will stay on through Dec. 30. Gates open tonight at 5 p.m.

‘We don’t rest on our laurels. My staff calls me nuts, but I sit on the very top of the mill’s roof, strapped in of course, and overlook the mill to see ‘What if we add this or that’. Then I get the eye roll from my general manager Jessica Noes and the staff who say, ‘not a bad idea’ and we’re off and running.” Satariano said.

This year’s opening night will feature a special VIP guest, Grace Norman, a local Paralympic champion.

Norman will be flipping the switch to start the 2024 season for the ‘Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill’.

The light display is open seven days a week. Admission is $15, children 3 and under get in free.

