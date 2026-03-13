Hind winds could cause issues for drivers across region

XENIA — Dangerous wind gusts could cause issues for drivers across the region today.

Much of the region is under a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said wind gusts between 50 mph and 60 mph will be felt from Friday morning into the early afternoon hours.

When it comes to driving in the wind, AAA says drivers should keep both hands firmly on the wheel.

Our news crew spoke to a driver who plans to avoid the highway today.

“We just make sure all of our stuff in our yard is secured,” said Stephanie Jopson. “I mean, you wouldn’t go do, you wouldn’t do any highway driving, but yeah, around town, we would kind of just keep doing stuff.”

Tom Milby, vice president of operations for Home Run Inc. in Xenia, said the company prioritizes driver safety over schedule when weather conditions are uncertain.

“We have a policy here when in doubt, don’t go out, and that keeps our drivers safe,” Milby said.

He explained that high-profile vehicles are particularly vulnerable to strong gusts.

“It only takes a 50-mph wind to push over a semi-truck,” Milby said. “That truck is just like a sail on a sailboat, and it can be pushed over.”

