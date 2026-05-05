High water forcing voters to use alternate route to reach polling location

DAYTON — High water is forcing some voters to use alternate routes to reach a Dayton polling location.

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Due to high water on Dixie Drive, voters will have to take an alternate route to the polling location at Revive Church, located at 4701 Fredrick Pike in Dayton.

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Voters can take Dixie to Needmore and then proceed West on Needmore until it runs into Frederick Pike.

Then voters can turn south on Frederick, which will take them to the polling location of Revive Church.

If voters have any questions, they can reach out to the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 937-225-5656.

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