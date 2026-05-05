Have you seen him? Man wanted for hit-and-run crash that killed 68-year-old woman

DAYTON — Police are looking for a man who they say is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 68-year-old woman in September 2024.

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The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating Julio Manuel-Francisco, who has a warrant for his arrest for vehicular homicide.

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Manuel-Francisco was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of failure to stop after an accident and vehicular homicide in March 2025.

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 4, 2024, that killed 68-year-old April Cartwright.

Manual-Francisco hit and killed Cartwright near Stanley Ave and Webster Street and drove away from the scene.

If you have information related to his whereabouts, call Dayton Police Detective Jordan at 937-333-1141.

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