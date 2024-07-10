High school gym to be named, dedicated to longtime basketball coach

RIVERSIDE — A local high school will rename and dedicate its gym after a longtime basketball coach.

Ron Coleman passed away at the age of 72 back in September and was an educator at multiple schools for 35 years, according to his online obituary.

He was at Mad River Local Schools for 21 years.

“His influence extended beyond the basketball court, as he was a beacon of leadership, mentorship, and inspiration,” the school district said. “Ron’s unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to inspire those around him have left a lasting legacy that will continue to influence future generations. The decision to name the gym in his honor reflects our community’s deep appreciation for his lifelong dedication to enriching the lives of others.”

Coleman helped at-risk students through career-based intervention, his obituary stated.

The dedication ceremony will take place on August 3 at 12:30 p.m.

