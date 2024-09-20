Heavy traffic expected with several roads closed for 2024 Air Force Marathon

W.P.A.F.B. — Several roads are closed as runners participate in the 2024 Air Force Marathon.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said on social media to expect heavy traffic Friday night and Saturday.

There will be road closures around Fairborn and Greene County due to the Air Force Marathon.

There will be four barriers along State Route 844.

On Saturday, roads will be closed along Kaufman Road near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Eastbound traffic on Springfield Street will also be closed.

Visit this website for more information about this year’s Air Force Marathon.

We will update this story.

