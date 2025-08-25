Heavy discounts are expected this holiday weekend for Labor Day sales

BEAVERCREEK — As Labor Day approaches, retailers are launching their weekend sales, offering significant discounts on summer inventory.

Retailers are eager to clear out summer items to make room for fall and winter stock, making this an ideal time for consumers to purchase outdoor gear, appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

“Retailers are wanting to drive that foot traffic into the stores and clearing out this inventory. So this weekend’s going to be big,” said Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot.

Carls highlights that Labor Day is the last opportunity for backyard purchases, with grills and outdoor gear like tents heavily discounted.

Three-day weekends are particularly advantageous for buying appliances, furniture, and mattresses, as these items see the strongest discounts of the year.

However, Carls advises consumers to wait until Black Friday for the best deals on tech and toys, as well as deeper markdowns on fall clothing starting in October.

Consumers looking to maximize savings should focus on summer clearance items this Labor Day weekend, while planning for tech and toy purchases later in the year.

