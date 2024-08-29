Heatwave continues; rain, storm chances arrive this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will deal with extreme heat on Thursday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK those hot temperatures and the TIMING of when we could see rain and storms LIVE this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

It will be warm and mainly dry for Thursday with highs in the 90s, according to Ritz.

Bus stop conditions Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We see similar conditions on Friday, but a few storms are possible late in the day into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather, 1 out of 5, Ritz says.

Strong winds and heavy rain are the primary threat.

Severe weather outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Friday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see clouds and showers linger across the area on Saturday.

Ritz adds we will see below-normal temperatures.

