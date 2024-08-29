Heatwave continues; rain, storm chances arrive this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will deal with extreme heat on Thursday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK those hot temperatures and the TIMING of when we could see rain and storms LIVE this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
It will be warm and mainly dry for Thursday with highs in the 90s, according to Ritz.
We see similar conditions on Friday, but a few storms are possible late in the day into the evening.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather, 1 out of 5, Ritz says.
Strong winds and heavy rain are the primary threat.
We will see clouds and showers linger across the area on Saturday.
Ritz adds we will see below-normal temperatures.
We will update this story.
