Heat Advisory to go into effect for region; Air Quality Alert in effect for area counties

By WHIO Staff
Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.
MIAMI VALLEY — It’s expected to be a very hot weekend and early week, according to the Storm Center 7 team of Meteorologists.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the entire Miami Valley at noon and Sunday and will last through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Darke, Shelby, Miami, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, and Greene Counties until 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to get into the 90s today with heat index temperatures nearing 100, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

On Sunday, the heat index values could reach up to 105 degrees.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day in the forecast with a high of 95 degrees and a heat index as high as 105 degrees, according to Marando.

95 degrees would tie the 1966 record high of 95 degrees at Dayton International Airport.

