Area university announces ‘heartbreaking loss’ of freshman football player

CINCINNATI — A freshman student-athlete at the University of Cincinnati has passed away ‘unexpectedly.’

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics announced that freshman football student-athlete Jeremiah Kelley passed unexpectedly early Tuesday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” said football head coach Scott Satterfield. “In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

Kelley was from Avon, Ohio and graduated from Avon High School. He helped lead the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the school’s first state championship in 2024, according to a spokesperson for the athletics department.

As a high school senior, Kelley earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named the SWC Lineman of the Year.

The Plain Dealer ranked him among Northeast Ohio’s Top 25 prospects.

Kellye was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this

“We’ve suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” said Director of Athletics John Cunningham. “All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group