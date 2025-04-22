Fire rips through apartment in Troy

TROY — Smoke and flames poured from an apartment in Troy on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters in Miami County were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.
Video from the scene shows one unit completely burned.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update this story.
