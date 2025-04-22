15 officers exposed to ‘dangerous unknown substance’ at federal prison

THOMSON, Ill. — Fifteen officers were exposed to a dangerous substance in the mail room of a federal prison in Illinois.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The federal officers were rushed to the hospital and required emergency Narcan administration after being exposed to the “dangerous unknown” substance in the mailroom at Thomson Federal Prison, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons can no longer remain silent while drug traffickers exploit our mail systems and endanger our staff,” said Jon Zumkehr, President of AFGE Local 4070. “These aren’t just statistics – these are real people with families who deserve to return home safely after their shifts.”

It marks the eighth substance exposure incident at this facility this year.

Most of the officers exposed have been released and are being treated from home, according to Zumkehr.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group