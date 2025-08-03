Headliners confirmed for 2026 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the CenterPoint Air Show next year.
The announcement was made by air show organizers who expressed excitement about the Blue Angels being a fantastic team to work with.
“We’re really excited about that,” Kevin Franklin, the show’s executive director, said. “They’re a fantastic team and a great team to work with.”
In addition to the Blue Angels, the air show will feature a re-enactment of Pearl Harbor, promising a diverse lineup for attendees.
This year’s air show attracted thousands of people despite the heat advisories in effect.
The event is scheduled for June 13-14, 2026.
