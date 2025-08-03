Local

2 men arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop in Darke Co.

By WHIO Staff
Drug Arrest Darke County (Darke County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Two men were arrested in Darke County after deputies found a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:39 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Grubbs Rex Road near Gordon Landis Road, south of Arcanum.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the traffic stop, bulk amounts of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized.

The driver, 34-year-old Ethan Green of Parker City, Indiana, and his passenger, 33-year-old Travis Ford of Farmland, Indiana, were both taken into custody.

Green was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony.
  • Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.
  • Driving under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ford was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony.
  • Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

Further charges are pending a review of the case from the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Green and Ford are in custody at the Darke County Jail pending their arraignments.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read