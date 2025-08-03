2 men arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — Two men were arrested in Darke County after deputies found a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Around 12:39 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Grubbs Rex Road near Gordon Landis Road, south of Arcanum.
During the traffic stop, bulk amounts of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized.
The driver, 34-year-old Ethan Green of Parker City, Indiana, and his passenger, 33-year-old Travis Ford of Farmland, Indiana, were both taken into custody.
Green was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony.
- Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.
- Driving under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Ford was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony.
- Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.
Further charges are pending a review of the case from the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both Green and Ford are in custody at the Darke County Jail pending their arraignments.
