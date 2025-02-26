‘He was so full of happiness;’ Family grieves 4-year-old hit, killed by UPS truck driver

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — What started as a family outing in the sun turned into a tragedy.

Celine Uhlenbrock saw her 4-year-old son Daniel alive for the last time on Feb. 24.

Uhlenbrock said her children were heading to play with other neighborhood kids, CBS affiliate WCPO reported.

She was trying to get her other two children ready when 4-year-old Daniel headed out in his wagon.

“We thought he heard us when we said to him ‘wait for us,’” she said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a release a 51-year-old Cincinnati woman was driving a delivery truck on Autumnview Drive at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, turning around in the cul-de-sac.

When she started driving again, state troopers said she hit Daniel in his wagon on the road.

He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

“He had so much energy, so full of happiness and life. He’s just a really good kid. Great big brother,” Uhlenbrock said.

UPS sent a statement to WCPO:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones,” UPS said in part. “We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities.”

Neighbors said they started a GoFundMe for the family.

