‘He knew no strangers;’ Sheriff’s Office remembers late Clark County major

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 on Tuesday, Major Andrew “Andy” Reynolds, 50, died on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed he died after a “brief but serious illness.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“He knew no strangers and was always a friendly and welcoming face to every person with whom he had contact during his 28 years of service to the community, including those he had to arrest,” Sheriff Deborah Burchett said in a statement.

Reynolds was a major in the department for the past eight years and never let “his rank interfere with his function.”

During his time with the Clark County Sherriff’s Office, Reynolds was known to coach, assist, and guide those who needed it.

“Major Reynolds was not a man of ceremony, but a man of practical work, and was fond of assisting the detectives and uniform patrol deputies with whatever was needed, and he could often be found in the ‘thick of things,’” Burchett said. “His work ethic toward protecting Clark County and serving its citizens was never diminished.”

Reynolds’ sense of humor and his laugh will “linger in the memories of all who had the privilege to know him.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



