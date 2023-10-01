‘He hasn’t come up;’ Good Samaritan jumps into river after witnessing man fall, not resurface

DAYTON — A man jumped into the water after he saw two people slip and fall into the Great Miami River.

This man quickly called 911 as he was wading through the water.

He called close to 4:08 p.m., and he was near the Monument Avenue Bridge.

He was talking to dispatchers for about 7 minutes before crews arrived on scene.

The caller explained to dispatchers that someone had gone underwater and had not come back up.

“There are two people in the water right now, looking for him,” the caller said.

He continued swimming through the water heading south, with no sign of the man.

“He’s been under for at least a minute already. I had to swim here to call you,” the caller said.

Two people fell into the water, but one was rescued by a nearby paddleboarder, the caller told dispatch.

The caller said this occurred south of RiverScape and the victim had not reached the shallows of the river.

“I was out there trying to rescue them, their friends ain’t even call 911, they didn’t jump in after them or nothing,” the caller said.

“So me and my brother, and some other bystanders… you guys need to hurry up I don’t want to find this kid dead,” the caller said.

The caller said he is a confident swimmer and riverman. Then he saw a piece of clothing floating in the water which ended up being a shoe.

“That current was definitely keeping them under,” the caller said.

Three people ended up getting into the river to look for the man before crews arrived on scene.





