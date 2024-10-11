‘He got shot in the face;’ 911 callers describe serious injury in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man was found bleeding in the middle of the street after being shot in Springfield Thursday night.

People noticed a man lying in the middle of the street near Selma Avenue and Tibbetts Road around 6 p.m. No one saw how he got there, but some of the first callers to dial 911 thought he might have been hit by a car.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him,” one 911 caller said. “He’s got blood coming up out of his mouth.”

The callers described the victim as an older gentleman in his 60s, but the next callers made it clear he was a victim of a crime.

“Somebody got shot at the corner of Selma and Tibbetts,” the 911 caller said.

