‘He could’ve been killed;’ Man moves into Jefferson Twp. house, car demolishes it a month later

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Imagine just moving into a house and then you have to move to a hotel.

That’s what happened to a homeowner on the 1200 block of Rossiter Drive after a car slammed into his home.

“It’s pretty devastating, I feel sorry for the guy. He’s a nice guy and all does is work. Hasn’t even been here a month,” neighbor Veronica Spender said.

When Spencer came home from work on Sunday, she noticed her back gate was destroyed.

She also noticed her neighbor’s home had a gaping hole in the side of it.

“He was in his living room watching football. And then he said he just heard this boom, so he got up and ran around my house. I wasn’t here but just to know that this happened to him, he could’ve been killed,” Spencer said.

Spencer asked her neighbor what he was going to do since a car had taken out of his bedroom.

Investigators told News Center 7 that the driver of the Cadillac failed to maintain reasonable control and drove off the road into the home.

When Spencer spoke with her neighbor about the crash, he was at a loss for words.

“He was very distraught; he doesn’t know if he can work. Going back to work will be hard. His whole livelihood is in the house,” Spencer said.

Although he is new to the neighborhood, Spencer and other neighbors offered to look after his house and belongings for him.

“That’s community, he’s from West Virginia, he just closed on the house and has barely been here so that’s the least we can do. That’s what neighbors are supposed to do, look out for each other,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the homeowner, Robert, will be calling his insurance company so they can assess the damages.

