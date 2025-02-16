Have you seen him? Man wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

RICHMOND, Indiana — A local police department is asking the community to keep an eye out for a man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond Police Department detectives are looking to speak with Thomas Antrim, 72, from Winchester, Indiana for a battery investigation involving a deadly weapon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Antrim was last seen driving a red Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate ZSR390, according to the police department.

Police believe that Antrim is armed and dangerous. Those who may see him should not approach him.

Anyone with information on Antrim’s whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group