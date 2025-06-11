Have you seen him? Deputies searching for man wanted for multiple felony warrants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is currently wanted for several felony warrants.

Delorean Dorsey is currently wanted for multiple warrants have include Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement and Multiple Drug Possession charges.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

