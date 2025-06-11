595,000-pound ‘superload’ to move through Miami Valley; moving road closures expected

FAIRBORN — A 595,000-pound “superload” will move through part of the Miami Valley Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Piqua Steel Company will be moving an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to an AES substation, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The total weight of the loaded vehicle will be 595,000 lbs, and it will be 145 feet long and 19 feet high.

It will take the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

This will be a moving road closure using the following route starting at 9:00 a.m.

Due to its height, Greene County engineers said it is expected to take three to four hours to reach the AES site, depending on weather.

Updates will be posted on the Greene County Engineer’s social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group