‘Hang up!’ Police warn of scam calls about unpaid fines, court costs

BELLBROOK — Have you received any phone calls about unpaid fines?

If yes, police say it’s a scam.

The Bellbrook Police Department said many residents have been recently contacted by either “the Court” or “Bellbrook Police,” according to a social media post.

The caller claims it is regarding unpaid fines or court costs.

“If you receive a phone call demanding payment, hang up! It is a scam!” the Bellbrook Police said on its Facebook page.

They stated that the department and Greene County courts will never call regarding unpaid fines or fees.

Bellbrook Police said you should never discuss bank information or personal data when unknown callers.

