Hamvention kicks off tomorrow; traffic alert issued

XENIA — The largest amateur radio event in the world returns to Greene County this weekend.

Hamvention kicks off tomorrow morning at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia.

Ahead of the event, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has released a traffic alert for drivers.

“Traffic will be extremely heavy in the area of the fairgrounds,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “If possible, seek an alternative route.”

Hamvention runs all weekend:

Friday, May 16th: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 17th: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18th: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

