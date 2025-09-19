Halloween Haunt starts this weekend at Kings Island

MASON — Frights, food, and fun will take over Kings Island as Halloween Haunt starts this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will preview plenty of ways for people to get into the spooky spirit LIVE from Kings Island on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kings Island wrote on its website that visitors can expect “terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, exhilarating live shows, and specialty food & drink.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, they will feature a new attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.

Halloween Haunt introduces the Order of the Dragon maze, where guests face the Vampire King known as ‘The Dragon’ in the Action Zone section of the park.

A Haunted Attractions Pass is required for access to haunted mazes.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear also requires an additional charge.

Tricks and Treats offers family-friendly activities during the day, including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, mask creation, and a kids’ costume contest.

Kings Island is closed on Saturday due to a private event, but it will be open for Halloween Haunt, its website says.

Halloween Haunt starts tonight and lasts until Nov. 2.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group