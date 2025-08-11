Kings Island to add new Halloween Haunt attraction, will cost extra

MASON — Kings Island is set to elevate the Halloween experience with the return of Halloween Haunt, featuring the new interactive attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, from Sept. 19 until Nov. 2.

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island promises extreme frights with the introduction of The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, an interactive experience where guests navigate scenes from The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts.

The event also includes six haunted mazes, five scare zones, themed foods, live shows, and a transformed park atmosphere.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear allows guests to encounter entities like The Nun, The Crooked Man, and The Ferryman as they race to lock Annabelle back in her box, featuring state-of-the-art effects and interactive challenges.

Halloween Haunt introduces the Order of the Dragon maze, where guests face the Vampire King known as ‘The Dragon’ in the Action Zone section of the park.

A Haunted Attractions Pass is required for access to haunted mazes.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear also requires an additional charge.

Tricks and Treats offers family-friendly activities during the day, including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, mask creation, and a kids’ costume contest.

Guests will have until Monday, Sept. 1, to take their final rides on Boo Blasters on Boo Hill before it closes for future development.

Kings Island offers a 2026 Gold Pass for $115, granting unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt, Kings Island, Soak City Water Park, and over 40 Six Flags parks.

