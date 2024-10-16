Halloween decoration leads to bomb squad being called, school evacuation

SPRINGFIELD — We now know what was inside a “suspicious package” that prompted a Springfield elementary school to be evacuated Tuesday.
News Center 7 previously reported that a suspicious package was reported at Lagonda Elementary School on E. McCreight Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the package was addressed to an employee in the district who no longer works at Lagonda. The package was unexpected to the employee.
Combined with that, the package had a very vague shipping label that did not contain a return address and no shipper information, Springfield police said.
The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to investigate.
It was later found that the package just contained a “simple Halloween decoration”, according to police.
