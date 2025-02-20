‘Had to come forward;’ Victim speaks out at sentencing for former teacher guilty of sexual battery

SPRINGFIELD — A former Clark County teacher is heading to prison after admitting to having sex with a student.

Michael McKenna was a social studies teacher at Catholic Central High School in Springfield.

News Center 7 previously reported that McKenna pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in January of this year.

Today in court the victim, who was a minor at the time McKenna began an inappropriate relationship with her, spoke out about the experience.

