‘Had to come forward;’ Victim speaks out at sentencing for former teacher guilty of sexual battery

SPRINGFIELD — A former Clark County teacher is heading to prison after admitting to having sex with a student.
Michael McKenna was a social studies teacher at Catholic Central High School in Springfield.
News Center 7 previously reported that McKenna pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in January of this year.
Today in court the victim, who was a minor at the time McKenna began an inappropriate relationship with her, spoke out about the experience.
