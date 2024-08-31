‘Habitual OVI offender’ arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A man described as a “habitual OVI offender” was arrested in Butler County Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 747 in West Chester for marked lanes and failure to wear seatbelt violations shortly before 11 p.m.

During the traffic stop, 42-year-old Darby Smith, of Middletown, was found to be impaired and was arrested for OVI and driving under OVI suspension, OSHP confirmed.

The arrest was Smith’s sixth arrest of OVI in the last 20 years and his third felony OVI arrest in the last 10 years.

Smith is now booked in the Butler County Jail.

