Gym teacher sleeping on school’s roof after students raise $12K

RIVERSIDE — An elementary school teacher is keeping a promise to his students.

Beverly Gardens Elementary School’s gym teacher Eric Bostick is sleeping on the school’s roof after the students raised $12,000 for the school’s PTO, according to a social media post.

The Beverly Gardens Elementary PTO started the fundraiser on Sept. 23 and the students reached the goal of raising $12,000.

They posted a photo on its Facebook page that showed Mr. Bostick on the school’s roof on Thursday night.

“Did you get to wave ‘Hi’ to Mr. Bostick (Thursday night)?” the PTO said. “A HUGE THANK YOU to Mr. Bostick for sleeping on the roof to help us all celebrate reaching our goal!!”

He will be there when students arrive at school on Friday morning.

