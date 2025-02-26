Gutter repair on the rise as melting snow, ice creates havoc

GREENE COUNTY — Some gutters might need extra attention after the snow and ice begin to melt around the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with a roofing company in Greene County that is seeing a large increase in clients needing repairs made to gutters.

Riley Brown, Sales Manager for Josh A Roofing said, “We got a lot of calls about gutters especially during the spring and winter when there’s snow on your roof.”

Snow and Ice can weigh down gutters throughout the winter and when it starts to melt, it could bring down some gutters.

Josh A Roofing has noticed a trend of clients needing repairs throughout the winter and it’s increasing as the weather warms up.

“So, what would happen is the heating from your house melts the snow and runs to your gutter and makes an ice dam, which is an influx of water onto the gutters. And the reason that happens is the water freezes and puts stress on the gutters,” Brown said.

Water freezing and thawing affects not only roofs and gutters but also your wallet.

Brown said they often encounter more damage after assessing a situation on a roof. Insurance usually covers the cost, but it’s not always guaranteed.

